Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) versus Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Financial Survey

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wheels Up Experience and Jet.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 544.84%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Jet.AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.52 billion 0.07 -$555.16 million ($23.48) -0.17 Jet.AI $21.86 million 1.41 $7.18 million $0.07 50.43

Jet.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -38.75% -192.29% -26.39% Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05%

Summary

Jet.AI beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

