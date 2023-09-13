WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 40,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 104,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $849.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 708,493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,021,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.