Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $1,255,000.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.12.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.