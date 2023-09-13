Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Increased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.