Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hawaiian by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

