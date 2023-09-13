Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Position Raised by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 5.1% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

