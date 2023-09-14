1,460 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.63 and a 200 day moving average of $362.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,117 shares of company stock valued at $118,846,792. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

