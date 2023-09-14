1,635 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

