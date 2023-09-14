1,797 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

