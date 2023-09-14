28,060 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UiPath by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,003 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 531.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,987 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,773,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,507 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 247,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

