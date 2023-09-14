3,459 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

