366 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.63 and a 200 day moving average of $362.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,117 shares of company stock valued at $118,846,792. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

