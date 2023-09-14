3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.