4,151 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

