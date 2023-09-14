4,203 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.58 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

