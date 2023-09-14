4,659 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $971.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

