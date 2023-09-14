51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.49.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

