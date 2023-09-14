51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 14.4 %
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.49.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
