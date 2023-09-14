7,735 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.