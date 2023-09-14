Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.