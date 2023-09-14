Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
Featured Articles
