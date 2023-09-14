Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 82.5% in August

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 697,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period.

ALIM stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

