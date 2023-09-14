Andrew R. Heyer Sells 30,000 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

