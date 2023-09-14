Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

