Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Up 725.0% in August

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMID opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.