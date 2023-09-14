Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.