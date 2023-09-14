Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $208.88

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.88 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 201.20 ($2.52). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 205.80 ($2.58), with a volume of 1,682,589 shares traded.

Ascential Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £921.11 million, a PE ratio of -935.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.60.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

