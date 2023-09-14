AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

