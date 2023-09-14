Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 208,731 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $232,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.