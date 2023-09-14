Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $852.93 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $874.66 and its 200-day moving average is $757.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

