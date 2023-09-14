Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

