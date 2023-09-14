Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of CLRB stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.85.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.