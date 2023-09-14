Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Shares of Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.00. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

