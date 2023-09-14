Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,829 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.91. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.99%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.04%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

