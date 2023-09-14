Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,271.92

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,271.92 ($15.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,255 ($15.71). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,285 ($16.08), with a volume of 10,792 shares.

CER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.96) to GBX 1,675 ($20.96) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £370.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3,294.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,271.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,233.03.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

