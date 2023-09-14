CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.20. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 97,757 shares.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.