Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Head to Head Analysis

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58% XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and XT Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $7.84 million 9.99 $150,000.00 N/A N/A XT Energy Group $15.27 million 0.00 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XT Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and XT Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

XT Energy Group beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company was founded by Deng Rong Zhou on September 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

