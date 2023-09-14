Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

