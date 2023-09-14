Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
JVA stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
