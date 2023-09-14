Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.91

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.91 and last traded at $189.70, with a volume of 13448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

