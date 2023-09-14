Comparing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.29 -$71.74 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $54.37 million 0.20 -$145.29 million N/A N/A

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis N/A 7.66% 3.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.