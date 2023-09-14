Contrasting Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -1,082.16% -1,097.27% -55.87% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -69.49% -59.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avalon GloboCare and Jasper Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.37, suggesting a potential upside of 750.35%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

1.2% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.22 million 9.33 -$11.93 million N/A N/A Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($0.99) -0.76

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Avalon GloboCare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare



Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Jasper Therapeutics



Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

