Contrasting Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies $506.22 million 0.22 -$190.68 million ($2.96) -0.43 Lufax $36.71 billion 0.07 $1.29 billion $0.13 9.08

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies. Finance Of America Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies -40.10% -17.18% -0.31% Lufax 4.69% 2.20% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finance Of America Companies and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lufax 3 5 4 0 2.08

Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus price target of $1.84, suggesting a potential upside of 43.55%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $1.84, suggesting a potential upside of 55.79%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Finance Of America Companies.

Summary

Lufax beats Finance Of America Companies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

