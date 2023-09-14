Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.60

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 1394100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.89).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.27. The company has a market cap of £539.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

