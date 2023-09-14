Courier Capital LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,860,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

