Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

