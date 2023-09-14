Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,079,920. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

