Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.54 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

