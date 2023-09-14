Courier Capital LLC Has $299,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $395.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

