Courier Capital LLC Has $395,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AIG stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,989,500 shares of company stock worth $180,709,440 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

