Courier Capital LLC Has $466,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

