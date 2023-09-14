Courier Capital LLC Has $520,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

