Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

