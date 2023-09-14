Courier Capital LLC Purchases 2,232 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.